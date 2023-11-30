'Probably' attracting demons: Exorcist warns against attending Taylor Swift concerts

Taylor Swift concerts are "probably" attracting demonic activity, one religious leader has warned.

Father Daniel Reehil, who serves as the Exorcist of the Diocese of Nashville, claims that Swift has incorporated elements of witchcraft into her performances.

Reehil said in a video for ChurchPOP that witches "try to harness energy" with the use of fire, black capes and spherical objects that represent the earth's elements.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

"The problem with the concert is that whether Taylor knew she was trying to imitate witches or in fact was doing some kind of a cult ceremony during the show is sort of irrelevant to the demons," he explained.

Reehil explained that although Swift is an "incredibly talented and influential artist," it would be best for impressionable young girls to steer clear of her concerts.

"The demons will take deep note of what she's doing and how she's doing it and who she's influencing," he explained. "So when they imitate these rituals with these orbs and these black capes, that looks like something you'd find in the woods.

"Even if her intent was not to practice any witchcraft or do any of the incantations, she is probably attracting a lot of demons to her concerts," he continued.

Reehil added that those who do attend are "putting themselves in a position where they could be attacked by demonic forces.

"So, not saying that's going to happen to everybody, but you're definitely putting yourself in a very dangerous situation if you're going to a concert where there's somebody who's imitating or even practicing the art of witchcraft."

"I would say don't do it," he added. "Skip the concert."

Swift, who is currently in the middle of her 'The Eras Tour,' has previously attempted to make light of sorcery allegations.

During an event in Argentina earlier this month, she sang the lyrics, "I thought the plane was going down ... How'd you turn it right around," right as an airplane flew above the packed venue.

"Never beating the sorcery allegations," she wrote on social media at the time.

Never beating the sorcery allegations ✨🛬✨ pic.twitter.com/d0mlvF4gZW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2023

Just days later, another show in Rio de Janeiro was impacted by the death of a 23-year-old woman. Swift said she had a "shattered heart" in respone to her fan's passing.

