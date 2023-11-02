A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Eye drop products: What consumers should know about the FDA's warning

27 products marketed under brands including CVS Health, Rite Aid, Target's Up & Up

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:17am
(Image by Faisal Rahman on Pexels)

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting consumers about more than two dozen eye drop products that the agency says could cause eye infections and potentially lead to vision loss.

Despite the recent warnings, experts say consumers should not avoid all eye drop products, especially their prescription medications. Instead, consumers should avoid any product that is included in the FDA’s list of products that could pose a potential risk of eye infections and, in some cases, lead to blindness.

Prescription products have preservatives and as a result, are protected from growing bacteria, Dr. Abha Amin, an ophthalmologist and cornea specialist at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, told FOX Business. The products on the FDA’s list are over-the-counter eye drop products that are meant to treat dry or irritated eyes.

Read the full story ›

