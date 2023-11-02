Eye drop products: What consumers should know about the FDA's warning

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting consumers about more than two dozen eye drop products that the agency says could cause eye infections and potentially lead to vision loss.

Despite the recent warnings, experts say consumers should not avoid all eye drop products, especially their prescription medications. Instead, consumers should avoid any product that is included in the FDA’s list of products that could pose a potential risk of eye infections and, in some cases, lead to blindness.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Prescription products have preservatives and as a result, are protected from growing bacteria, Dr. Abha Amin, an ophthalmologist and cornea specialist at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, told FOX Business. The products on the FDA’s list are over-the-counter eye drop products that are meant to treat dry or irritated eyes.

TRENDING: Democrats use hearing on religious persecution to target U.S. Christians

Read the full story ›