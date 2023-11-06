Facts about U.S. veterans you might not know

With Veterans Day on Nov. 11, patriots everywhere feel a sense of pride as we again honor all who have served our country.

Veterans Day originated as "Armistice Day" on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. ("Armistice" is an agreement by opposing forces to stop fighting war.)

In 1926, Congress passed a resolution to make Nov. 11 an annual observance.

In 1938, Nov. 11 became a national holiday.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation that changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day, to honor those who served in all American wars.

It's interesting to note that in 1968, Congress changed Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October so that federal employees would have another three-day weekend. But in 1975, President Gerald Ford changed the date back to Nov. 11 because of its initial importance.

A common misunderstanding about Veterans Day is how it is confused with Memorial Day. That is why it is important for citizens to realize Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 and honors living servicemen, while Memorial Day is commemorated on the fourth Monday in May and honors those who have died in service of our country or resulting from injuries thereof.

According to Veterans Day Facts at history.com, here are some statistics about U.S. veterans:

Total number of veterans in 2023: 18,592,457

10% of living veterans are women.

5.9 million veterans served during the Vietnam War.

7.8 million veterans served in the Gulf War era.

933,000 veterans served during the Korean War.

Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, about 167,000 were still alive as of 2022.

As of 2022, the top three states with the highest percentage of veterans were Alaska, Virginia and Montana.

According to Veterans Helping Veterans Worldwide, here are a few more important facts about U.S. veterans:

Total number of veterans with VA disabilities: 5,417,012

Total number of homeless veterans: 67,495

Veterans comprise 10.6% of all homeless in the U.S.

Veterans are more than 2 times as likely to become homeless than those who didn't serve in the military.

In 2023, more than 1,000,000 veterans live in poverty (defined as living at or below the DOL and HHS poverty line).

The current veteran unemployment rate is 2.8%.

Texas has the No. 1 largest veteran population, followed by California at No. 2 and Florida at No. 3.

Every Veterans Day and Memorial Day, Arlington National Cemetery holds an annual memorial service. The cemetery is home to the graves of over 400,000 people, most of whom served in the military.

As far as caring for living veterans, history.com highlights a few more noteworthy facts: "The VA health care system had 54 hospitals in 1930. Since then it has expanded to include 171 medical centers; more than 350 outpatient, community, and outreach clinics; 126 nursing home care units; and 35 live-in care facilities for injured or disabled vets."

A 1946 Gallup poll revealed that most veterans – WWI (75%) and WWII (69%) – believed the U.S. government had given them sufficient help. What's interesting is that WWI non-injured combat vets were given "little more than a $60 allowance and a train ticket home," according to the Veteran's Administration. With the GI Bill becoming law in 1944, however, additional benefits for vets including education, job training, unemployment compensation, and guaranteed home and business loans.

My father fought in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge. I served four years in the Air Force in South Korea, and my brother Aaron served in the Army on the Korean demilitarized zone. Our brother, Wieland, was killed in action in Vietnam when he walked point alone and drew out enemy fire so that others in his platoon could fight their way out to freedom. Many souls were saved on that day because of my brother's bravery. (My mom wrote a chapter on each of us and our military service – and for the first time tells Wieland's war story at length – in her new autobiography, "Acts of Kindness: My Story," available at Amazon.com)

Honoring vets on Veteran's Day isn't about knowledge but homage. It isn't about looking at your neighbor's Stars and Stripes but posting Old Glory with pride on your own home. It isn't about merely saluting from afar those who served but shaking the hands of those who valiantly sacrifice their time and lives for our republic.

I agree with President John F. Kennedy, who said, "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."

Make sure this Veterans Day to shake the hands of those who are serving or have served our country as you say, "Thanks for your service."

My wife, Gena, and I join patriotic Americans across our country and around the world to salute all who serve and have served our great country and the cause of freedom. And we pray daily for those who continue to put themselves in harm's way to secure our freedoms.

