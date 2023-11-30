FBI allegedly targeted 15-year-old Catholic boy in online chatrooms

(HEADLINE USA) – A GiveSendGo has been established to raise money for a Catholic family whose 15-year-old son was allegedly targeted in an online FBI counterterrorism sting operation—which would mark at least the fourth teenager this year to be arrested after being targeted by the feds.

The GiveSendGo page is under the name of Connecticut man Jeremiah Rufini, and multiple high-profile Twitter accounts have claimed to verify its veracity. Rufini didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the GiveSendGo page, Rufini’s father contracted cancer, which led to his son being unsupervised on his cell phone for long periods of time. “He spent a lot of time alone with nothing to do but wait and think and the cell phone became a welcome distraction. His interests in history and theology led him down a rabbit hole where he was recruited into group chats targeting teenage traditionalist Catholics with extreme political content,” Rufini said of his son.

