Feds love to report 'hate crimes' on blacks, but silent on massacre of whites

The shooter who gunned down three children and three adults earlier this year at the Covenant school in Nashville said, in her manifesto, she hated the victims' white skin, their light features, their "privilege," their "fancy schools," their "mop yellow hair" and the fact they were "cr*ckers."

But two key federal law enforcement agencies have refused to recognize the murders as a hate crime.

It's according to a report at the Federalist.

The publication reported it asked "the nation’s top federal law enforcement agencies, which had access to the notebook [shooter Audrey Haley's manifesto] ever since March 27, if either had plans to classify the shooting as an anti-white hate crime or political violence spurred on by the proliferation of left-wing racism in schools and government, the DOJ ignored the request and the FBI claimed it did not have a comment."

That, the report noted, "sharply contrasts how both department and agency have treated other race-based shootings."

For example, "When a gunman in Buffalo, New York, opened fire in a grocery store, killing 10 in 2022, the DOJ used the shooter’s racist social media posts as justification to deem the act 'a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism' worthy of several federal hate crime charges. The Justice Department extended the same treatment to Dylann Roof and the Texas mass shooter who killed 23 people at an El Paso Wal-Mart."

"Yet when it comes to investigating the Nashville shooting, which was rooted in the shooter’s disdain for people based on their skin color, as a hate crime against white Christians, the DOJ and FBI refuse," the report noted.

WND reported earlier when Hale's manifesto, which long had been concealed by authorities, was leaked.

It revealed that Hale, 28, the transgender woman who shot up a Christian school in Nashville, hoped for a high "death count."

Social-media personality Steven Crowder released pages of the document, and quoted her saying, "wanna kill all you little cr*ckers," "I hope I have a high death count" "and "I'm ready … I hope my victims aren't."

The fact that the document had not been available earlier was pointed out by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who said, "Every shooter’s manifesto should be public. There is absolutely no reason to hide this. Unless of course our government wants to hide the fact that these shooters are on SSRIs and usually brainwashed by leftist’s propaganda."

Every shooter’s manifesto should be public. There is absolutely no reason to hide this. Unless of course our government wants to hide the fact that these shooters are on SSRIs and usually brainwashed by leftist’s propaganda. Case in point 👇 https://t.co/BDJQPWsdES — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 6, 2023

Commentator Andy Ngo wrote on X, formerly Twitter,, "BREAKING: I have reviewed the manifesto of the Nashville trans school shooter (scoop first obtained by @scrowder). Audrey 'Aiden' Hale expressed a violent hatred of those 'little crackers" [children] with "white privilege.'"

X user DC_Draino said on the platform, "This is why the DOJ suppressed the Nashville Manifesto. It shows how Leftist ideology radicalized a Trans shooter to murder Christian children. This was political terrorism & the Biden regime tried to cover it up We will not be silent after these children were slaughtered."

The Federalist commented, referencing the law enforcement groups, "Their zeal for tracking down racists and targeting Americans based on fabricated white supremacy allegations apparently stops, however, when it comes to classifying the type of anti-white crimes that occurred at Covenant school earlier this year."

The report pointed out the ambush already gave evidence of being a hate crime.

Hale wrote, "[G]oing to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles. F-ck you little sh-ts…. I wish to shoot you weak-ss d-cks w/ your mop yellow hair wanna kill all you little cr-ckers!!! Bunch of little f-ggots w/ your white privileges."

