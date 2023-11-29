'I felt horrible': Veteran, 94, kicked out of nursing home to make room for illegals

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A 94-year-old veteran was among those kicked out of a New York City nursing home to make room for illegal immigrants, Fox News reported.

Frank Tammaro, a lifelong New Yorker, enjoyed the senior center he lived in until he was told to find new living arrangements, according to Fox News. Over 130,000 migrants have arrived in New York City over the last year and a half, the New York Times reported.

TRENDING: Biden rolls out massive highway-emissions rule on Thanksgiving Eve

“I felt horrible,” Tammaro told Fox News about being forced to move. “It’s no joke getting thrown out of a house.”

95-year-old veteran kicked out of nursing home to make way for migrant housing Frank Tammaro is Korean War Veteran pic.twitter.com/I3km8X2TUN — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 27, 2023

Tammaro later learned that migrants were being moved into the senior center he once lived in. “I do get upset when I see them handing out all this money and all these things, and I’m paying taxes and getting kicked out,” Tammaro told Fox News. “I’ve never got anything from the city. Or the state.”

Should illegal migrants be the ones booted out of the U.S., instead of Americans gettting ousted from their homes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (17 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

Tammaro, who served in the Army during the Korean War, found another senior citizen center, but moved after he was hospitalized following a fall, according to Fox News. He now lives with his daughter, Barbara Annunziata.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I don’t understand it at all. It’s not fair to anybody,” Annunziata told Fox News. “These migrants, they’re getting everything. They’re getting everything and I can’t get nothing for [Tammaro]. It angers me.”

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams announced a number of budget cuts, including closing libraries on Sundays and freezing hiring for the New York Police Department as part of the efforts to address the costs of housing migrants arriving in the city. New York’s state government has spent $1.5 billion to aid New York City, which is spending $8 million a day while dealing with the influx of migrants, Politico reported.

Efforts by Adams to bus migrants to other localities in New York have been resisted by elected officials from those counties.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and then-Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants to New York City and other so-called “sanctuary” cities in 2022.

Adams did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!