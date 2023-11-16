A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Female astronauts accidentally launch $100,000 tool bag into orbit

Cosmic blunder occurred during space walk

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:02pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – Skywatchers and stargazers might see something new among the stars, planets and galaxies.

Two NASA astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, were conducting the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Nov. 2 when a tool bag slipped, according to Space.com.

Moghbeli and O’Hara finished their spacewalk after six hours and 42 minutes, NASA said. One of their main objectives was to do maintenance on the ISS, working on the station’s solar arrays which track the sun and generate electricity to power the station.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







