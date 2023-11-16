Female astronauts accidentally launch $100,000 tool bag into orbit

(NEW YORK POST) – Skywatchers and stargazers might see something new among the stars, planets and galaxies.

Two NASA astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, were conducting the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Nov. 2 when a tool bag slipped, according to Space.com.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Moghbeli and O’Hara finished their spacewalk after six hours and 42 minutes, NASA said. One of their main objectives was to do maintenance on the ISS, working on the station’s solar arrays which track the sun and generate electricity to power the station.

TRENDING: Israel is always to blame

Read the full story ›