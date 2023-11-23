Fiery chaos erupts on streets of major city

(FOX NEWS) – Protesters and rioters clashed with police officers and a police vehicle was set ablaze in Dublin, Ireland Thursday evening, following a knife attack earlier in the day in which five people were injured, including three children.

Per Irish media outlet RTÉ, rioters attacked gardaí, officers of the state police force Garda, and set a garda vehicle on fire.

The bedlam unfolded on O’Connell Street and Parnell Square East, according to the outlet. Rioters were reported to have thrown fireworks and bottles at the officers.

