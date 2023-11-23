A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fiery chaos erupts on streets of major city

Protesters clash with police after violent attack outside school

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 5:16pm
Unrest in Dublin (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Protesters and rioters clashed with police officers and a police vehicle was set ablaze in Dublin, Ireland Thursday evening, following a knife attack earlier in the day in which five people were injured, including three children.

Per Irish media outlet RTÉ, rioters attacked gardaí, officers of the state police force Garda, and set a garda vehicle on fire.

The bedlam unfolded on O’Connell Street and Parnell Square East, according to the outlet. Rioters were reported to have thrown fireworks and bottles at the officers.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







