FINALLY! Jan. 6 tapes released to public!

The House Subcommittee on Oversight on Friday announced a new online viewing room where the thousands of hours of surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is being made available to the public.

Some portions had been released to a few recipients earlier, and we know because of that, for example, that many of those accused of breaking the law to enter the Capitol during that protest-turned-riot actually came through a wide open door that was left unguarded.

The congressional announcement said:

"Today, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Chairman of the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, announced that United States Capitol Police video footage from January 6, 2021 will be made available to the public through two methods, a new online viewing room and in person at the subcommittee’s offices in Washington, D.C.



TRENDING: Jew-hating bus drivers leave 900 Jews stranded on D.C. tarmac for hours

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Starting today, all video footage previously released to media outlets will be uploaded to an online viewing room for public access. This includes all videos released to Tucker Carlson and other media. Following the initial tranche of footage, the Subcommittee will continue to populate the viewing room with additional footage for public view."

"The goal of our investigation has been to provide the American people with transparency on what happened at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and this includes all official video from that day," stated Loudermilk. “We will continue loading video footage as we conduct our investigation and continue to review footage. As I’ve said all along—the American people deserve transparency, accountability, and real answers supported by facts instead a predetermined political narrative."

"The report said the public will be able to access the footage via an online public viewing room on the Committee on House Administration’s website."

Have you seen any of the Jan. 6 footage? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 40% (8 Votes) 60% (12 Votes)

The website for the videos is linked here.

The announcement also revealed, "Also, beginning Monday, November 20, the Subcommittee will allow any U.S. citizen to access USCP video footage of the Capitol from January 6, 2021 by scheduling an appointment to view the videos in person in the Subcommittee’s offices in Washington, D.C. To schedule an appointment, please email [email protected]. This is the first time the general public will be allowed to view—and request clips from— all USCP video footage from the USCP CCTV cameras at the Capitol from January 6, 2021."

WND reported that the video archive was made available earlier to several individuals, including John Solomon of JustTheNews.com, Julie Kelly of American Greatness and another unnamed outlet.

The release of the videos had been promised earlier, by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. They now were released under the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson.

At the time, video aired showing Capitol Police officers escorting one protestor, the “QAnon shaman,” through the halls of the building. Tucker Carlson also showed video of Republican Sen. John Hawley of Missouri being escorted with other members of Congress from the Capitol, saying the Jan. 6 Committee selectively edited it to target Hawley.

The controversy that erupted that day still continues, as Democrats are using "lawfare" to try to make certain President Donald Trump cannot win the 2024 presidential race. He's far and away the leading GOP candidate, and recent polls have shown him leading Joe Biden, the presumed Democrat nominee despite his extensive history of mental flubs, fumbles and failures.

Democrats claim that day was an actual "insurrection," in which a mob was intent on destroying the current government and replacing it with a government of its own making, in a scheme that would involve taking over control of the military.

Experts have said that's unrealistic, and it actually was a protest that turned into a riot by hundreds who broke doors and windows and vandalized parts of the building.

Democrats, however, make the "insurrection" claim because they believe then that Trump is barred from holding office again, an argument multiple judges and most experts have rejected as inapplicable.

What the earlier release also revealed was that Democrats on a partisan committee set up by Nancy Pelosi to blame Trump for the events that day warped the narrative of that day, excluding details like how police at the Capitol "ushered a few intruders" into the building.

"Some people did enter the Capitol, not by committing acts of violence, but were literally let in," a member of Congress confirmed.

Just the News reported Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, who wrote a book on the Jan. 6 events, warned of the false story delivered to the American public by Democrats.

"They picked and chose what they wanted to expose during that sham committee," Nehls said. "They got people screaming, and they found the worst 10 minutes inside the Capitol. But when you truly see the video, there are hours and hours of no violence, non-violent protesters just walking around inside the Capitol, waving their flags, singing God Bless America.

"I mean, there are many, many people inside that Capitol building that day that didn't violate any law, didn't hurt anybody, didn't do anything wrong," he said.

In fact, Just the News documented how Democrats faked some of the video they released by adding unrelated audio to the silent video they presented to the public.

"In at least two instances identified by Just the News, the panel's sizzle reel that aired live and on C-SPAN last June failed to identify that it had overdubbed audio from another, unidentified source onto the silent footage. Multiple current and former Capitol Police officials as well as key lawmakers and congressional aides confirmed that the closed-circuit cameras that captured the video do not record sound and that it was added afterwards," the report said.

BREAKING: All 44,000 hours of footage from January 6th has been publicly released by House Speaker Mike Johnson. View the J6 tapes here: https://t.co/dSymU18nE8 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 17, 2023

The website for the videos is linked here.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!