Football teams to honor Tim Tebow during game

(GAINESVILLE) – Florida football will honor Tim Tebow during Saturday's game at The Swamp against rival Florida State (7 p.m., ESPN) for his induction into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.

A consensus First Team All-American in 2007, Tebow was the last Heisman Trophy winner for the Florida Gators that season and repeated as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2008 and 2009.

Tebow started at quarterback on UF's last national title team in 2008, earning MVP honors in the 24-14 BCS title game win over Oklahoma, and was a backup quarterback to Chris Leak on UF's 2006 national title team.

