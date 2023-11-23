A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Football teams to honor Tim Tebow during game

Commemorating induction into 2023 College Football Hall of Fame

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 3:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Tim Tebow (Courtesy Tim Tebow Foundation)

Tim Tebow (Courtesy Tim Tebow Foundation)

(GAINESVILLE) – Florida football will honor Tim Tebow during Saturday's game at The Swamp against rival Florida State (7 p.m., ESPN) for his induction into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.

A consensus First Team All-American in 2007, Tebow was the last Heisman Trophy winner for the Florida Gators that season and repeated as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2008 and 2009.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Tebow started at quarterback on UF's last national title team in 2008, earning MVP honors in the 24-14 BCS title game win over Oklahoma, and was a backup quarterback to Chris Leak on UF's 2006 national title team.

TRENDING: Hatred of Jews is beyond irrational – it's demonic

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blue state's largest pot distributor collapses amid $17 million in unpaid taxes
There's a sign the housing market may finally be thawing
Christian actress opens up about making faith-based films for Hallmark competitor
Football teams to honor Tim Tebow during game
Evangelist shot while preaching shows signs of recovery but 'not out of woods yet'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×