Ex-mayor who called Pete Buttigieg his mentor gets decades in prison over child-sex material

The man who once called Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg his mentor is going away for a long time.

Patrick Wojahn, who was formerly the mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested by police in March and charged with dozens of child pornography-related offenses.

The Baltimore Banner reports that after agreeing to accept a plea deal for 140 separate charges of both possession and distribution of child pornography, Wojahn was sentenced to 30 years in prison plus five years probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.

The 48-year-old Democrat admitted during his sentencing at Calvert County Detention Center that he had inflicted major harm on those children and asked for forgiveness for his heinous crimes.

College Park, Maryland Mayor, Patrick Wojahn, was charged with over 100 counts of child pornography, although thousands of children were victims.

“From the bottom of my heart, I recognize the damage that I have caused,” he said. “And I am truly, truly sorry.”

Wojahn stepped down from his position ahead of his arrest in March, writing in a resignation letter that he needed to address "mental health" issues.

"Many of you have already reached out with well wishes and thoughts, and I am eternally grateful," he wrote at the time.

"I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health," he added. "I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers."

Officials in Prince George's County opened their investigation in February following a tipoff from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to CBS.

The tipoff provided evidence distribution of suspected child pornography through a social media account, which authorities successfully connected to Wojahn.

Wojahn's crimes led to scrutiny of his relationship with Buttigieg, with Wojahn once having described him as his mentor.

"I actually met Mayor Pete Buttigieg shortly after I was elected mayor in 2015," Wojahn wrote on an LGBT website known as the Washington Blade. "I went to the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Winter Meeting in D.C. in January, and he was assigned to be my buddy," he added.

"I now serve in a leadership role as vice chair of city livability and bicycling in part due to his mentorship."

Wojahn was serving his second term as mayor of College Park, having first been elected to the position in 2015. Prior to that, he spent eight years as a city councilman.

Buttigieg is also said to have invited Wojahn to the White House on multiple occasions, according to official logs.

One of these visits included an invitation to "pride month" celebrations, where both President Joe Biden and Buttigieg delivered remarks to the audience.

