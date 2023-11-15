A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former ESPN host Sage Steele tears into Megan Rapinoe for God comment

'Narcissism at its finest'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2023 at 9:09pm
Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former ESPN host Sage Steele reignited her feud with U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Tuesday after the athlete’s claim that her injury proved there is no God.

During the National Women’s Soccer League Championship on Saturday, Rapinoe was injured within the first six minutes and forced to leave the game. The injury was especially hurtful for Rapinoe since it was her last professional game.

"I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t," Rapinoe said in a press conference after the game. "This is f–ked up. It’s just f–ked up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
