Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at age 96

She and her husband Jimmy were longest-living presidential couple, being married for 77 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2023 at 4:17pm
Rosalynn Carter (Courtesy The Carter Center)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has died at age 96, according to an announcement by The Carter Center.

Carter, who served as first lady during her husband’s presidential term from 1977 to 1981, had entered hospice care on Friday following a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. She died on Sunday due to complications of old age according to an announcement by The Carter Center, a non-profit organization that she and her husband founded to champion philanthropic causes.

Carter and her husband were the longest-living presidential couple, having been married for 77 years. Jimmy Carter also entered hospice care on Feb. 18.

Carter died in Plains, Georgia, where she lived. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
