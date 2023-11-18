A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice at 96

Struggling with dementia

WND News Services
Published November 18, 2023 at 5:42pm
(OANN) – Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is now reportedly receiving hospice care at her residence in Plains, Georgia, due to her struggle with dementia.

The Carter Center made the announcement on Friday, saying that Rosalynn will be entering hospice alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, 99, who entered home hospice care in February. The pair celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July and are the longest-married presidential couple.

In May, the Center revealed that the former first lady had received a dementia diagnosis. Further information about the 96-year-old’s health was not provided in the Center’s announcement.

Read the full story ›

