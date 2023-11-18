Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice at 96

(OANN) – Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is now reportedly receiving hospice care at her residence in Plains, Georgia, due to her struggle with dementia.

The Carter Center made the announcement on Friday, saying that Rosalynn will be entering hospice alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, 99, who entered home hospice care in February. The pair celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July and are the longest-married presidential couple.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In May, the Center revealed that the former first lady had received a dementia diagnosis. Further information about the 96-year-old’s health was not provided in the Center’s announcement.

TRENDING: High-school scores plunge, many seniors meet no college-readiness benchmark

Read the full story ›