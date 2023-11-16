A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former NFL player tragically dies at just 35 years old

'This is a tremendous loss'

Published November 15, 2023 at 9:07pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Devon Wylie, a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, has died, his family and his alma mater Fresno State said Tuesday. He was 35.

Fresno State made the announcement of Wylie’s death on X.

"Forever a Bulldog," the school’s football account wrote. "Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time."

