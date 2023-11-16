Former NFL player tragically dies at just 35 years old

(FOX NEWS) -- Devon Wylie, a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, has died, his family and his alma mater Fresno State said Tuesday. He was 35.

Fresno State made the announcement of Wylie’s death on X.

Forever a Bulldog. Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/DxsPuonou0 — Fresno State Football 🏆 (@FresnoStateFB) November 14, 2023

"Forever a Bulldog," the school’s football account wrote. "Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time."

