Faith
Formerly gay author warns about Christians, Satan, the occult

'The enemy is trying to destroy an entire generation of Christians with witchcraft'

Published November 30, 2023
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:25pm
(FAITHWIRE) – Jackie Hill Perry, an author, speaker, and poet who has inspired millions with her story of leaving a gay lifestyle and finding true fulfillment in Jesus, issued a warning earlier this year that Satan is trying to destroy an “entire generation of Christians with witchcraft.”

Perry, who is out with a new book, “Upon Waking: 60 Daily Reflections to Discover Ourselves and the God We Were Made For,” made these comments in January, during Passion 2023, warning about people increasingly engaging in “witchcraft,” and noting the issue is deeply impacting young Christians.

“The enemy is trying to destroy an entire generation of Christians with witchcraft,” Perry said. “He wants us to consider alternative sources of power for joy, for peace [and] for a right mind.”

