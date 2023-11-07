Founder of billion-dollar company breaks out two D-words for Biden

The founder of a megacorporation worth billions and billions and billions of dollars says Joe Biden is the "most divisive" president America ever has had, and he's a "dunce."

The comment comes from Bernie Marcus, who with financier Ken Langone and businessman Arthur Blank created the Home Depot empire that employs nearly half a million people across America.

And it came in a commentary at the New York Post Charles Gasparino.

Marcus, now 94, retired from Home Depot two decades back, but still remains in the fight to assure Americans of free-market economies.

"A little more than a decade ago, he created a free-market advocacy group, the Job Creators Network, which lobbies on behalf of entrepreneurs and small businesses," the report said.

He warned American voters about the coming 2024 election, in which Joe Biden has claimed he is running, despite a multitude of mental and physical lapses in recent years that have made him the butt of jokes about senior citizens.

"I’ve said this to all of my friends, anybody who would listen: if this election goes the way the last one went, this country will be a Third World country," Marcus said.

Opposite Joe Biden likely will be President Donald Trump, seeking his second term in office. He's some 50 points ahead of other GOP candidates, and recently released polling shows he would beat Biden in five of the six battleground states that Biden used to move into the White House after the 2020 election.

Marcus said America's problems right now are the fault of Biden.

In fact, Biden's weakness in foreign policy has left the world unsettled with wars in Gaza and in Ukraine. He allowed inflation to exploded to as high as 9.1%, and it still remains touch-and-go for many American families to make their monthly budget. He's repeatedly attacked America's energy industry. He's undermined America, its interests and its people with his green ideology that includes the elimination of gasoline-powered vehicles.

In fact, the two primary issues that he promotes are abortion and transgenderism.

Gasparino reported Marcus describes Biden as a "dunce," and calls him the "most divisive president we've ever seen."

"Labeling nearly half the country as knuckle-dragging MAGA Republicans wasn’t a smart way to heal the country, a goal Biden claimed was a priority," the report explained.

And Marcus says Biden’s lack of mental acuity makes for an even worse problem. He charged that "somebody is feeding him like a puppet."

Marcus also claims "misgivings" about Trump, not because of his work which produced wages up and more work for minorities, but because of his comments.

Gasparino wrote, "Marcus brings me back to his story as he describes why, for all its problems, America is worth fighting for. In 1978, Marcus had just gotten fired as CEO of a hardware-store chain known as Handy Dan. Unsure what to do, he was talking about his future with Langone, the straight-talking financier.

"Langone advised (in a very Langonean way) that Marcus pursue that entrepreneurial venture he had been mulling — something called Home Depot."

Marcus also confirmed that right now, with the "regulations and all this woke crap," he could not reproduce the creation and growth of Home Depot.

He suggested businesses should do business, citing that catastrophe collapse of the Bud Light brand name when officials dove head-first into transgender wokeism.

"They were No. 1 ... and they turned stupid overnight," he said.

He warned keeping course on Biden's pro-progressive ideology will bring the nation to the point of an apocalypse.

