Gingrich: Boot from U.S. those 'who publicly support the killing of Jews'

Americans have delivered a roadmap to Congress and it includes cracking down on terrorists and terrorism, even to the point of removing from America's shores any non-citizens "who publicly support the killing of Jews or support Hamas or other terrorist organizations."

That's according to former House Speaker New Gingrich, who wrote at Real Clear Wire that it's now up to "Congress to act."

Gingrich cited polling by the America's New Majority Project which found Americans "are prepared to defend civilization and the rule of law from barbarism and terrorism with strong, specific government actions. In some specific attacks on civilization, Americans are prepared to limit First Amendment protections for terrorists and their supporters. They agree with former Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson’s observation that the Constitution is not 'a suicide pact.'"

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'More lethal': 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls lay out plans to bolster U.S. Navy

He provided the numbers: "Activities designed to intimidate or frighten Jewish Americans can be punished legally (66 percent to 17 percent). … We also believe that expressing support for killing of Jews in America and abroad can be punished (60 percent to 23 percent). … Americans believe that calling for destruction of the state of Israel can be punished (51 percent to 27 percent)."

He also noted by a margin of 45% to 36% Americans say expressing support for Hamas and other terrorists is not protected speech.

"By 48 percent to 36 percent, Americans believe non-citizens do not have the same First Amendment protection as citizens. This would include many of the demonstrators on college campuses and the estimated 100,000 demonstrators in front of the White House who yelled 'Allahu Akbar,' smeared the White House fence with red paint, and defaced statues," he said.

Deportation is popular for "non-citizens who publicly support the killing of Jews or support Hamas or other terrorist organizations," and that's non-partisan, he said.

Do you agree with Newt Gingrich on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!