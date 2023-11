(FOX BUSINESS) -- While many workers worry about A.I. replacing their jobs, one company announced it's hiring the first humanoid robot CEO.

Mika is a research project between Hanson Robotics and Polish rum company Dictador, who customized the CEO to represent the company and its unique values.

In a Dictador company video, Mika said that "with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, I can swiftly and accurately make data driven."

