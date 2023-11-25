When you are in a war, it always helps to know who and where the enemy is. The church, at least in our age today, seems to suffer from a lack of clarity on this issue.

Sometimes the issue is denominational differences. Sometimes it is personal disagreements, even within the same church body. Other times it can be leadership differences.

These differences often cause church members to spend time and energy attacking the wrong target, which gives the devil, humanity's real enemy, a free pass to work his will in the earth. In other words, we save him from the trouble of attacking the church because well-meaning people do it for him.

God established certain ways of dealing with such issues, and the condition of the church body today shows the wisdom of God's preferred method of maintaining the purity of His body here on earth.

When I grew up it was the Catholics, the Lutherans, the Methodists and the Baptists. Today we can add in anonymous internet commentators. In the internet world, dissent seems to sell better than thoughtful comments. If anonymity were removed, I sometimes wonder if there would be any comments at all. Maybe there is an opportunity for more government here? Instead of "Letters to the Editor," we could have "Letters to Papa Joe."

But God. I sometimes wonder if we couldn't greatly simplify the war humanity is now in against the globalists by saying, Satan is mad because he didn't get what he wanted.

Since Satan has no power against God, he takes every effort to attack God's Creation. If you weren't created, but instead evolved from pond scum, you might be getting a free pass in Satan's war against God. But I think Satan knows the truth, even if it is not going to set him free.

The phrase, "But God" is interesting. The King James version only records 43 references to the two words used in the order "but God" before the rest of a sentence or thought (found in the Blue Letter Bible, online). This combination seems to be used in direct negation, as in "thus and such was sure to happen, but God did this instead."

The world certainly seems to be teetering on a "But God" moment now. Will the globalistas prevail in establishing their "one world" government? The likely effect of such would be to transfer ownership of unsaved humanity from Good to Evil; God to Satan, through the ones who worship the creation, not the Creator.

To some, this might seem like a good thing. With the talking hats blathering on about World War III from their arsenal of fear mongering, some people will be convinced that such a government is the only way to save humanity, and they will try to get on board.

Others will simply fall from one or the other big lies, and decide they are ready to "own nothing and be very happy." In the end, it all boils down to whom do we believe? God or man?

The interesting part is that many Christians seem to agree with the world on this one. The Great Tribulation they see barreling down on us seems to have overshadowed the Church Age, the time when Jesus' Bride shows her beloved just what she can do, operating in His power that lives inside of her. As an assist to her, God has decided to destroy the Babylonian financial system we have all been laboring under, and show us what He intended all along.

But God. Jesus never intended for His Bride to fight this battle alone. But somewhere along the highways and byways of the Church Age, many of us decided that "If it is to be, it is up to me!" Somehow, at least in our own eyes, we began to view God as just like us, only bigger. We would fight alongside Him and prevail by battling in the natural world.

Never going to happen. God operates mainly in the Supernatural Realm. Thus real change occurs first in the supernatural realm; then it manifests in the natural realm in which we spend so much (all?) of our time and effort.

Jesus is still calling His Bride to come up with Him, where Satan's plans cannot enter herein. He longs to show us how He did it all, and to help us remake our world in the spiritual, where it will manifest in the natural. Satan will never know what hit him!

If we elect to fight this final battle in our own strength in the natural, we are doomed to lives of pain, suffering and far more tribulation than any of us ever knew existed. If we allow God to teach us how to battle in the supernatural, Satan and his minions will never know what hit them! They will never again view humanity as an easy mark. And we will be very happy!

