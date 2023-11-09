GOP objects when Dem stunningly invites enemies to secret nuke facility

Members of the Republican Party in Congress are objecting, loudly, after a key Democrat leader invited America's enemies to have full access to one of the nation's secret weapons facilities.

"I am leading my colleagues in demanding that President Biden revoke this misguided invitation to our adversaries in Beijing and Moscow that grants them unprecedented access and insight into our nuclear weapons," said GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik in an interview with Fox.

"Inviting Communist China and Russia to have a front row seat for our sensitive nuclear weapons tests will give them invaluable information on how to defeat our nuclear capabilities and improve their own."

It was Joe Biden's energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, who issued the invitation to China and Russia to have "unprecedented access" to the Nevada National Security Site, run by the Department of Energy.

TRENDING: How can sane people support Hamas?

Stefanik led a coalition of 18 House Republicans to offer pushback to Granholm over access to the nuclear testing site.

Fox reported a letter to Granhalm blasted Biden's appointee for her actions.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Bloomberg reported in September that the DOE's National Nuclear Security Administration invited Chinese and Russian officials to tour the site to prove the U.S. is upholding a three-decade moratorium against testing nuclear weapons," the report explained.

Are Dems being traitors for showing our enemies some of America's secret weapons facilities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (12 Votes) 8% (1 Votes)

Stefanik continued, "At a time when our adversaries are growing their nuclear stockpiles to undermine America’s leadership, allowing them access to one of our nuclear test sites will only advance this pursuit and lead to our own destruction."

Bloomberg had reported that the NNSA handed out invitations to Chinese and Russian officials to tour the location where the U.S. conducts sensitive nuclear experimentation.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., also signed the letter, and charged that allowing foreign experts to watch U.S. nuclear testing activities "allows them to derive our methods and procedures and this destroys deterrence."

Lamborn, who heads the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee, told Fox it would amount to a threat to the nation's security.

"I was stunned to hear recent reports of Biden administration officials inviting citizens from our two greatest adversaries to observe U.S. nuclear weapons tests," he said.

The letter informed Granholm that China has previously refused to engage in discussions on its own nuclear expansion.

The DOE strategy likely would "embolden" their work on that.

Fox reported in addition to Stefanik, Lamborn and Wittman, fellow Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C.; James Moylan, R-Guam; Bill Posey, R-Fla.; Pat Fallon, R-Texas; Chris Smith, R-N.J.; Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.; Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.; John Moolenaar, R-Mich.; Lance Gooden, R-Texas; Brett Guthrie, R-Ky.; Dale Strong, R-Ala.; Julia Letlow, R-La.; Robert Aderholt, R-Ala.; and Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, also co-signed the letter.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!