GOP senator: I long for Barack Obama

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused a Biden administration judicial nominee of praising Marxism and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, as well as citing scholars who believe that most sex is tantamount to rape.

Mustafa Kasubhai is currently a United States Magistrate Judge for the District of Oregon and is President Joe Biden’s nominee to be a District Judge in the same court. At a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on advancing his nomination to the Senate floor, which was later canceled, Cruz attacked Kasubhai and pointed out previous writings that allegedly evince his sympathies for Marxism and left-wing theories of sex and race, claiming that Biden’s nominees were generally more left-wing than those nominated by President Barack Obama during his term.

TRENDING: Sickening amount of Americans left behind as last U.S. charter plane leaves Israel

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The nominations by Joe Biden have been extraordinarily extreme. They’ve been so egregious that they filled me with a sense I could not have previously imagined happening, which is that I long for Barack Obama,” said Cruz. “[A]lthough I disagreed with many of President Obama’s judicial nominees, they were comparatively moderate when put next to the radicals that the Biden White House keeps putting forward.”

At today’s Senate Judiciary hearing, Ted Cruz says: “There’s a reason that all the Democrats are looking down because you can’t defend these views.” In reality, they’re looking at their smartphones. They keep looking at their phones until they speak, and look again. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Db0is3hQOJ — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) November 2, 2023

Were things actually better under Obama than Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Cruz singled out Kasubhai for his record, quoting from his writings to evince the nominee’s apparent proclivity for Marxism.

“In one essay…Kashubhai argued that the integration of Marxism with traditional economic theories of property, specifically that of Locke and Bentham, would ‘provide a framework for relationships that enhance each unique self,'” Cruz said. “Here’s a pro tip: if a guy is writing love letters to Marxism, maybe he’s not the best candidate to be a federal judge.”

Cruz also referred to an article written by Kasubhai for the Wisconsin Women’s Law Journal, where he cited Harvard Law Professor Catharine MacKinnon, a feminist legal scholar, whose writings on sexuality appear to claim that most heterosexual activity is tantamount to rape.

“He cited radical Professor Catharine MacKinnon, who argued ‘Sexuality itself is a power web in which heterosexual relations per se, are infused with violence and control and that most intercourse is rape.’ Is that the position of most Democrats on the committee?” Cruz asked, before saying “That’s moonbeam nuts.”

Cruz, furthermore, noted Kasubhai’s alleged support of DEI, quoting his writings that “diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the heart and soul of the court system.” Cruz’s opposition to Kasubhai was shared by other Republican senators on the committee.

“He’s not qualified to be on the federal bench … and everybody in this hearing today knows that,” said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

A vote to advance Kasubhai’s nomination to the Senate floor is scheduled for Nov. 9, which is also when the committee will vote to issue subpoenas of billionaire real estate developer Harland Crow and Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo as part of an ethics investigation into Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!