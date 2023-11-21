Governor signs gun ban for misdemeanor domestic violence offenders

By Brandon Poulter

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Monday that prohibits individuals convicted of a misdemeanor related to domestic violence from possessing firearms for at least eight years.

The Michigan legislature implemented bills to institute red flag laws, more background checks and stricter storage requirements in the last two years as mass shootings around the U.S. have been on the rise, according to The Associated Press. House bill 4945 prohibits “a person convicted of specified misdemeanors involving domestic violence from possessing, using, or transferring a firearm or ammunition for eight years.”

“Keeping Michiganders – especially young women – safe and healthy is a top priority, and these bills will take long overdue steps to protect individuals from abuse,” Whitmer said in a press release. “As a former prosecutor and as governor, I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation to prevent abusers from accessing firearms. Together, we can make Michigan a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether it is a violation of the Second Amendment to bar domestic abusers from possessing firearms. Zackey Rahimi, the individual at the center of United States v. Rahimi, was involved in five shootings.

A 43-year-old gunman killed three students and injured five others during a shooting at Michigan State University in February. Another shooter killed four and injured seven at Michigan’s Oxford High School in November 2021.

“As the Supreme Court weighs whether to uphold common-sense laws to disarm domestic abusers, Governor Whitmer and the Michigan legislature are taking a clear stand: If you have a history of intimate partner violence, you have no business owning a gun,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in a statement.

Whitmer did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

