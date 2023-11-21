A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Governor signs gun ban for misdemeanor domestic violence offenders

U.S. Supreme Court currently weighing whether it's a violation of 2nd Amendment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2023 at 10:05am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

(Photo by steve woods on Unsplash)

(Photo by steve woods on Unsplash)

By Brandon Poulter
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Monday that prohibits individuals convicted of a misdemeanor related to domestic violence from possessing firearms for at least eight years.

The Michigan legislature implemented bills to institute red flag laws, more background checks and stricter storage requirements in the last two years as mass shootings around the U.S. have been on the rise, according to The Associated Press. House bill 4945 prohibits “a person convicted of specified misdemeanors involving domestic violence from possessing, using, or transferring a firearm or ammunition for eight years.”

TRENDING: Democrat for Congress panics after she's outed as dominatrix

“Keeping Michiganders – especially young women – safe and healthy is a top priority, and these bills will take long overdue steps to protect individuals from abuse,” Whitmer said in a press release. “As a former prosecutor and as governor, I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation to prevent abusers from accessing firearms. Together, we can make Michigan a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether it is a violation of the Second Amendment to bar domestic abusers from possessing firearms. Zackey Rahimi, the individual at the center of United States v. Rahimi, was involved in five shootings.

A 43-year-old gunman killed three students and injured five others during a shooting at Michigan State University in February. Another shooter killed four and injured seven at Michigan’s Oxford High School in November 2021.

Do you agree with this gun ban for misdemeanor domestic violence offenders?

“As the Supreme Court weighs whether to uphold common-sense laws to disarm domestic abusers, Governor Whitmer and the Michigan legislature are taking a clear stand: If you have a history of intimate partner violence, you have no business owning a gun,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in a statement.

Whitmer did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Breaking away: Trump widens lead over Biden in new poll
Governor signs gun ban for misdemeanor domestic violence offenders
What Iowa voters have to say about 2024 election
Major state opens fraud probe into Media Matters
'When her IQ gets to 75, she should sell': Senator delivers brutal assessment of Kamala
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×