Group of co-workers hits Powerball after playing together 14 years

'I didn't think it was real at first'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:37pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A four-person lottery team in Michigan has finally taken home a cash prize after playing together for more than a decade.

The Blessed Lottery club from Calhoun County matched the four white balls and the Powerball from a Oct. 4 drawing, the Michigan Lottery shared in a recent press release.

The winning numbers included: 09-35-54-63-64, PB: 01, according to the press release.

Read the full story ›

