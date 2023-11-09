Group of co-workers hits Powerball after playing together 14 years

(FOX NEWS) -- A four-person lottery team in Michigan has finally taken home a cash prize after playing together for more than a decade.

The Blessed Lottery club from Calhoun County matched the four white balls and the Powerball from a Oct. 4 drawing, the Michigan Lottery shared in a recent press release.

Members of a Calhoun County lottery club who have been playing the lottery together for 14 years have won a $100,000 Powerball prize!➡️ https://t.co/BMq8i6M7W7 pic.twitter.com/jokbK8rRq6 — Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) November 6, 2023

TRENDING: Two large migrant caravans could join forces to reach U.S.

The winning numbers included: 09-35-54-63-64, PB: 01, according to the press release.

Read the full story ›