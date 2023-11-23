A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gym teacher allegedly sexually assaulted student for years

Police tipped off by email

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2023 at 8:15pm
Lydia Pinto (Facebook)

(FOX NEWS) -- A New Jersey gym teacher was jailed after a former student detailed their sexual relationship that spanned his high-school career.

Former Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher Lydia Pinto, 38, was charged Nov. 8 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. She was arrested without incident.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Pinto's conduct on Oct. 16 after the Bridgewater Police Department received an anonymous email detailing Pinto's alleged relationship with the student.

Read the full story ›

