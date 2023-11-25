Hamas delays release of hostages, demands Israel allow more aid into Gaza

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Hamas announced it was delaying the release of additional hostages, demanding that Israel allow aid trucks to enter Gaza, according to multiple reports.

The radical Islamic terrorist group claimed Israel had violated the terms of the cease-fire, Haaretz.com reported. Hamas demanded that Israel allow aid trucks to enter northern Gaza, according to Axios.

TRENDING: Biden removed rebels attacking Israelis from terror-group list, but now reconsidering

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

BREAKING: Hamas military wing announces it’S delaying the release of the 2nd group of hostages due to Israeli violations of the deal. Hamas demands Israel commits to allowing aid into Northern Gaza and adhere to the criteria agreed upon for the release of Palestinian prisoners — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 25, 2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Hamas stole fuel and other relief supplies before deleting the posts and claiming that no looting occurred, the Times of Israel reported. Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X that Israeli and UN officials confirmed the theft by Hamas and included a screenshot of the since-deleted posts.

Will Hamas release its hostages? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (2 Votes) 67% (4 Votes)

Hamas released 25 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack Friday, including 13 Israeli citizens, as part of a deal brokered by the Qatari government. Israel is also releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners as part of the agreement, according to Axios.

Israeli officials claimed the the radical Islamic terrorist group fired rockets into Israel on the first day of the pause, Newsweek reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces began military operations in Gaza after Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!