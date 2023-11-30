Hamas kills 3 Israelis in Jerusalem during Gaza truce

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Hamas gunmen attacked and killed three Israelis at a bus stop in Jerusalem Thursday just after Israel agreed to an extended temporary truce in Gaza, according to the BBC.

Israel and Hamas negotiated to extend the ceasefire one more day Thursday in order to release more of the hostages taken during the terror attack on Oct. 7, according to the BBC. Just hours later, Hamas operatives began shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem, killing three and injuring 16 before off-duty Israeli soldiers and a civilian took them down.

TRENDING: Ayaan Hirsi Ali: From Muslim Brotherhood, to atheist, to new Christian

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hamas reportedly claimed the operatives on social media, arguing that the attack was in response to other “crimes” committed by Israel during the ceasefire, according to the BBC. Videos of the attack show the men getting out of their car on a busy street and immediately gunning down anyone in sight as people flee.

Israeli police reported that there were large amounts of ammunition in the car that the terrorists arrived in, according to the BCC.

⚠️TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ WATCH: 2 terrorists open fire at a Jerusalem bus stop Thursday morning, killing 3 and wounding 6 others pic.twitter.com/52sqeWs0H2 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 30, 2023

Will Hamas ever stop its terrorist activities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israel President Isaac Herzog Thursday morning after the attacks and said that it was a reminder of the “threat from terrorism” that Israel lives under every day, according to a readout of the conversation from the State Department.

“And as you said, we’re reminded yet again by the events in Jerusalem today of the threat from terrorism that Israel and Israelis face every single day,” Blinken said. “And like you, my heart goes out to the victims of this attack. I believe one person lost life … maybe as many as three. We’re thinking of them; we’re thinking of their families, their loved ones. And we mourn their loss just as we mourn the loss of any innocent life.”

Israel accused Hamas Tuesday of breaking the ceasefire by firing at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops and setting off explosives. The IDF said that the soldiers were operating in areas in line with the parameters set by the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas, however, argued that Israel had fired shots to break the agreement and that its operatives had responded to a “clear violation” of the ceasefire in northern Gaza.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!