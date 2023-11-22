Hate fossil fuels? Get ready to be dirty, stand while driving, and guess the time

For those who are all into the green ideology, the elimination of fossil fuels, the move to solar and wind power and such, the message is that they better get ready for changes.

Big changes.

Because the products that depend on fossil fuels, according to the green ideology adopted by Joe Biden, no longer would be around.

For example, people can get ready to be dirty, as bathtubs would be gone. And they could stand while driving, as car seats would be gone. Wait, no bearing grease and no car bodies would be problematic. And as for the time of day? Clocks would vanish.

A commentary at Patriots Reporter delivers the bad news, listing "6,000 things" that come from fossil fuels.

The comments begin with a sample letter to the president.

"The current drive to eliminate the use of fossil fuels is ill-advised, at least at the present time," it states.

That's because, "When the sun does not shine, or the wind blow, the slack is taken up with fossil fuel generation, mainly coal and natural gas, methane," and "The basic foundation for the need to eliminate fossil fuels is based on the belief that the burning of fossil fuels will eventually burn up the Earth. This is contrary to history, when it has been hotter than today, and the fact that the tiny percentage of carbon dioxide in the air provides for the building of all plants and animals on Earth."

The commentary cites the total lack of any proof of a "direct link between temperature and carbon dioxide."

"Wind and solar are presently a very small percentage of our energy mix. When they become 100 percent (if they ever do) the entire nation will be covered with solar panels and wind turbines. Is that what we really want?" it speculated.

And it gets worse: "Electric cars are not the answer as some states have asked that they not be charged during certain hours; There is not enough power available for more electric vehicles," it charged. "Our country has an abundance of coal, oil and natural gas, and it would be a shame not to use it. These are the products that made America Great."

Then there's that list, including fertilizer, all plastics, highway asphalt, vinyl siding, roofing and other items.

"If you eliminate these items. we will be living back in the stone age, our cars will not exist, and our homes will be empty."

Gone would be adhesive, air compressors, aircraft, anesthetics, antifreeze, antihistamines, antiseptics, artificial knees, artificial turf and auto parts, among many more listed among those starting with "A."

And baby cribs, bandages, basketballs (good-bye NBA), beach umbrellas, Blu-Ray discs, bullet proof glass, cameras, car bodies, cat litter, caulking, CDs, phone chargers, cling film, clocks including battery, electrical and windup, coffee makers, contact lenses, crayons, cutlery, dental floss, detergents, dolls, door lock parts, engine gaskets, ether, fire extinguishers and many, many more.

See the full list.

