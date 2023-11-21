Hatred of Jews is beyond irrational – it's demonic

I've ruminated upon the murderous terrorist attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023, and the unconscionable, vituperative hatemongering by the godless perpetrators, responsible for the unprovoked slaughter of innocent adults, children and babies.

The demonic arrogance with which the proponents of hatred for Israel and the fomenters of hatred for Jewish people proclaim their support for terrorists is morally opprobrious, but obviously a primary characteristic of the Erebusic.

My being a born-again Christian and an ordained minister and as such, a student of biblical Scripture notwithstanding: I still find said hatred, a vexing perplexity.

It is beyond my ability to understand such hatred. It is the 21stcentury, and those in political office and those who claim affiliation to such a religion behave in a way that makes the Dark Ages seem like modernity.

Antisemites can hide behind penumbras of intellectual rationality, but chicken manure still stinks, and such attempted reasoning is a pile of chicken manure the size of a continent.

I grew up with Jewish friends. Close friends who are Jewish owned the stores I shopped in from my late teens and even now. My wife and I became close friends with the owners of the Jewish deli where we bought the best whitefish and bagels I've ever had in my life, up to and including today. My wife owned an interior landscape business, and the family asked her to do design work for them.

My family and friends owned our homes, and the families of my Jewish friends owned their own homes. Our home was family-centered, as was theirs.

There are soteriological differences within the Jewish faith just as there are among various Protestant faiths. Jews encompass every career profession, just as every one else. They give birth and they live and pass away. They have schools specific to their faith, just as our son attended private school specific to our faith.

As a teenager, I worked for a man who thought it sport to call me names. I worked for Jewish families who called me by my first name. I worked for the father of my Jewish friend in high school, and on weekends we would use his mother's car to go out. My mother worked for the family that owned the drug store in our town, and they treated her as family. In my college years, I would visit the drug store, and the owner and I would discuss cultural events and world history. To this day, I value his historical knowledge.

My point is that it's beyond absurd to hate someone for being a Jew. Yet, the same illiterate Pavlovian anarchists respond to legitimate law enforcement interaction with criminals as being racist. The more cognitively challenged of these haters either applaud or deny the actions of Hitler. That alone should prove beyond a shadow of a doubt their absence of moral reasoning.

Apart from bibliographical history, there's no difference between Jews and anyone else. And for the record, I thank God every day for salvation through my Jewish Messiah by whom Christians are grafted into the Abrahamic Covenant; (Romans 11:1-32 KJV is special to me. But, I digress.)

At the end of every intelligent examination, hatred is irrational. Hatred for Jewish people is beyond irrational. It's demonic and from the pit of hell itself.

Can the politicians and foolish misguided supporters of demonic terrorists who chop off the heads of babies, who bake adults alive in the ovens bread is baked in, who put live babies and children in bread kneading machines, who sodomize dead men while claiming to be anti-homosexual and who sever the heads of adults and play catch with severed head, be so blinded by hatred that they champion the offenders?

Would the politicians and foolishly misguided students who ignorantly support the terrorists actually rather live under Islamic extremism juxtaposed to the Judaist code of law we live under?

Perhaps they haven't realized or been taught that our system of law is based upon the Ten Commandments.

Hatred is demonic and satanic. Nothing good in the history of the world has come from hatred.

I don't expect Satan's progeny or his demons to agree with me, but I sincerely pray that those people fomenting hatred would realize the people they hate are versions of themselves. They hate people who apart from soteriological differences enjoy, ingest and pursue the same things as they do.

It's the terrorists who advocate and adhere to a religious belief that practices cruel subjugation.

