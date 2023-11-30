A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationGENDER BENDERS
High school students stage walkout in support of reassigned principal over trans athlete

Investigation into 'allegations of improper student participation in sports'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2023 at 3:13pm
(Pixabay)

(CBS NEWS) – On Tuesday, more than a hundred Monarch High School students staged a walkout in support of their reassigned principal and to support a transgender girls' volleyball player.

Principal John Cecil, an assistant principal, and an athletic director were reassigned Monday while district officials conduct an investigation into "allegations of improper student participation in sports," officials said.

The reassignment stems from the violation of a recent state law that governs sports and gender. "The school is not any good without a principal. We need someone here who is able to lead us. Even though it's a state law, I know according to state law you can't do it, but I think his punishment was too harsh," said a student.

