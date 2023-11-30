High school students stage walkout in support of reassigned principal over trans athlete

(CBS NEWS) – On Tuesday, more than a hundred Monarch High School students staged a walkout in support of their reassigned principal and to support a transgender girls' volleyball player.

Principal John Cecil, an assistant principal, and an athletic director were reassigned Monday while district officials conduct an investigation into "allegations of improper student participation in sports," officials said.

The reassignment stems from the violation of a recent state law that governs sports and gender. "The school is not any good without a principal. We need someone here who is able to lead us. Even though it's a state law, I know according to state law you can't do it, but I think his punishment was too harsh," said a student.

