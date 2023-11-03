A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
High school suffers 7 opioid-related overdoses in 3 weeks

'Appear to involve fentanyl' which is commonly disguised as oxycodone pills

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:00pm
Rainbow fentanyl (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Seven students from the same high school in Loudoun, Virginia, overdosed in the past three weeks, according to the county sheriff's office Tuesday.

"The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least eight opioid-related overdoses of Park View High School students, seven of which have been reported in the past three weeks," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "Four of the overdoses occurred in the school, and of these, three required the administration of Narcan, and two of those required CPR by school personnel."

The sheriff’s office added that "All the overdoses appear to involve fentanyl, which is commonly found in the form of a counterfeit 30 mg oxycodone pill that is blue, circular, and may be stamped ‘M30.’"

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







High school suffers 7 opioid-related overdoses in 3 weeks
