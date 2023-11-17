Historical church taken over by 'squatter bishop' as congregants pray for relief

(FOX NEWS) – An Arkansas congregation is trying to fight back after it says its historic church was stolen from them by a "squatter bishop."

A more than 100 year-old-church building in Crossett, Arkansas, is at the center of a bitter battle between two different congregations, with one saying the building was stolen from them by a preacher who took advantage of an elderly secretary, according to a report from KATV.

The church, which was built in 1915 and since the 1970s has been known as Allen Temple CME Church, has a new leader and a new name under Bishop Earnest Smith, though not everyone is happy about his arrival.

