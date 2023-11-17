Horrifying: School districts pushing pro-Hamas propaganda on children

(FOX NEWS) – The Arizona superintendent of education is warning all districts in the state to avoid using information or collaborating with any Amnesty International USA and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) education division after a high school club affiliated with the student wings of the organizations put on a presentation that he believed white-washed Palestinian terrorism.

Jewish students were left feeling unsafe at Desert Mountain High School in the Scottsdale Unified School after "one-sided propaganda in favor of Hamas terrorists" was shown to students, according to parents who spoke with FOX News Digital on background. The briefing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict referred to the Second Intifada, a terror campaign which killed hundreds of American and Israelis in suicide bombings in civilian areas, as "demonstrations." The presentation, the parents said, also referred to Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attacks as "retaliation."

Superintendent Tom Horne sent a letter to districts throughout the state that was reviewed by FOX News Digital, after he was alerted to the presentation. He called the presentationi "profoundly antisemitic in nature" as well as "anti-American," because it blamed the U.S. for the plight of the Palestinians.

