A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Horrifying: School districts pushing pro-Hamas propaganda on children

Lesson claims 'terrorist' is offensive term

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2023 at 2:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – The Arizona superintendent of education is warning all districts in the state to avoid using information or collaborating with any Amnesty International USA and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) education division after a high school club affiliated with the student wings of the organizations put on a presentation that he believed white-washed Palestinian terrorism.

Jewish students were left feeling unsafe at Desert Mountain High School in the Scottsdale Unified School after "one-sided propaganda in favor of Hamas terrorists" was shown to students, according to parents who spoke with FOX News Digital on background. The briefing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict referred to the Second Intifada, a terror campaign which killed hundreds of American and Israelis in suicide bombings in civilian areas, as "demonstrations." The presentation, the parents said, also referred to Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attacks as "retaliation."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Superintendent Tom Horne sent a letter to districts throughout the state that was reviewed by FOX News Digital, after he was alerted to the presentation. He called the presentationi "profoundly antisemitic in nature" as well as "anti-American," because it blamed the U.S. for the plight of the Palestinians.

TRENDING: Rep. Tlaib's coded pro-Hamas message to kill

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Horrifying: School districts pushing pro-Hamas propaganda on children
Pro-Palestinian student org sues state over campus ban
Students across the U.S. are absent much more than before pandemic
Historical church taken over by 'squatter bishop' as congregants pray for relief
Martha Stewart reveals she's canceled her Thanksgiving dinner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×