Hundreds of Muslim men in Gaza reportedly meet Jesus in dreams, want to convert

(CBN) – More than 200 Muslims in Gaza have reportedly asked to follow Jesus after meeting Him in a dream.

Christian professor and president of Risen Jesus Inc., Michael Licona, said he received a report from "underground Christian ministries" in Palestine detailing miraculous conversions. "God is working in the midst of war!" he shared recently in a Facebook post.

"'Over the past two days, we have ministered to hundreds of fathers who have lost most, if not all, of their children in the war. As we moved these men to safety, we fed them, washed their clothes, and began to read the Bible to them — sharing the way of peace through Jesus. Then, a big miracle happened. Last night, Jesus appeared to more than 200 of them in their dreams! They have come back to us to learn more from God's Word and are asking how to follow Jesus,'" Licona quoted from the Christian ministry.

Read the full story ›