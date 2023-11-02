Hungry bear caught scarfing down leftover Halloween candy

(FOX NEWS) – One family in South Florida does not have to think about what to with leftover Halloween candy, after a large bear was caught gorging itself in a hilarious video.

Pari Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids in Lake Mary, Florida when they passed a home with a large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The bear was seen eatings its fill from the decorated table as Limbachia and her family watched nearby.

TRENDING: New House speaker: Gender surgery on children 'terribly destructive'

Read the full story ›