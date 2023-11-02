A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hungry bear caught scarfing down leftover Halloween candy

'With the wrapper?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – One family in South Florida does not have to think about what to with leftover Halloween candy, after a large bear was caught gorging itself in a hilarious video.

Pari Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids in Lake Mary, Florida when they passed a home with a large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The bear was seen eatings its fill from the decorated table as Limbachia and her family watched nearby.

TRENDING: New House speaker: Gender surgery on children 'terribly destructive'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Prices of some basic European foodstuffs keep skyrocketing
Evidence of pottery, ancient human activity found at potential site of Noah's Ark
Drag queen 'shocked, surprised' when Grammys wouldn't put his music in Christian category
Nearly 100 more churches leave United Methodist Church amid homosexuality schism
Blue-state home with 'inactive' meth lab listed for $1.55 million
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×