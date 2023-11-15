The gun charges against Hunter Biden, a relatively minor issue given the evidence of influence-peddling by the family that has been developed by investigators in Congress, now apparently is President Trump's fault.

That's according to filings by Hunter Biden's lawyers, who are demanding Trump and other Trump administration officials be subpoenaed in the case.

The dispute was thought to be over at one point, with a plan for Biden to be assigned to a diversion program in order to have the charge dropped. He's accused of lying on a form when he purchased a handgun that he was not under the influence of drugs.

TRENDING: U.S. strikes Iran-backed targets in Syria

In fact, he explained in his own book how that was a time period when he routinely was high.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But that earlier plea agreement over the count fell apart, and now Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, is claiming the investigation into that offense arose only because of "incessant, improper, and partisan pressure."

Biden also wants subpoenas for former Attorney General Bill Barr, former acting Deputy AG Richard Donoghue and former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen.

Is Donald Trump in any way to blame for Hunter Biden's criminal charges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Fox News said the court filing charged, "The initial investigation was born out of a wider probe into Mr. Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings. Public reporting reveals certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied by then President Trump to Messrs. Rosen, Donoghue, and Barr in relation to an investigation of Mr. Biden."

A three-count indictment later replaced the original charges that had been the subject of the proposed plea agreement.

He's accused of lying on the form that gun purchasers must sign stating they are not under the influence of drugs.

He bought the revolver in 2018, and in his book describes how he was addicted at the time.

The court filing insists, "Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former president that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden’s Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution."

His trial on the indictment is set for sometime after January 2024.

Fox reported, "He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges. He faces one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; another of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one other count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance."

The report explained, "This summer, Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and would have also avoided prosecution on the gun charges had he stayed out of trouble for two years. It was the culmination of a yearslong investigation by federal prosecutors into the business dealings of the president's son, and the agreement would have dispensed with criminal proceedings and spared the Bidens weeks of headlines as the election loomed. But the deal fell apart after a judge raised several questions about the arrangement."

Just the News said the demand for subpoenas was given to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!