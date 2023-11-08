A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hunter Biden 'eager' to testify in 'public forum' after subpoena, lawyer says

Comer subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden and business associate Rob Walker

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:50pm
Hunter Biden (ABC News video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Hunter Biden's attorney said the president's son is "eager to have the opportunity" to testify "in a public forum," after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed him, James Biden and his business associate Rob Walker for testimony.

Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the president's son, the president's brother and Walker on Wednesday.

He also requested transcribed interviews from James Biden’s wife, Sara Biden; President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son, Beau, who later was romantically involved with Hunter; Hallie Biden's older sister, Elizabeth Secundy; and Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen.

