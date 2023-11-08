Hunter Biden 'eager' to testify in 'public forum' after subpoena, lawyer says

(FOX NEWS) -- Hunter Biden's attorney said the president's son is "eager to have the opportunity" to testify "in a public forum," after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed him, James Biden and his business associate Rob Walker for testimony.

Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the president's son, the president's brother and Walker on Wednesday.

He also requested transcribed interviews from James Biden’s wife, Sara Biden; President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son, Beau, who later was romantically involved with Hunter; Hallie Biden's older sister, Elizabeth Secundy; and Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen.

