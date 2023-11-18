Iceland deploys MASSIVE bulldozer to dig magma trenches in preparation for volcanic eruption

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Iceland is deploying one of the largest bulldozers around – the $1.5M, 104-ton Caterpillar D11, in an attempt to disrupt potential lava flows by excavating three-mile-long trenches. This operation, underway amid fears of an eruption from the Fagradalsfjall volcano, is a precautionary measure to minimize the potential strain on infrastructure. Fagradalsfjall is located in the south west of the country, near the capital of Reykjavík.

The defensive trenches will be located near the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, which provides hot water to a heating system servicing approximately 20,000 residents on the Reykjanes Peninsula and another 25,000 in neighboring communities.

In addition, Grindavik, a town adjacent to the volcano, continues to experience severe subsidence as magma amasses a few hundred meters beneath the surface. This has resulted in substantial infrastructural damage, including ruptured roads and buildings. A substantial defensive wall is currently under construction to safeguard the Svartsengi power plant from potential lava flows.

