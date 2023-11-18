A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldLAVA WATCH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Iceland deploys MASSIVE bulldozer to dig magma trenches in preparation for volcanic eruption

Attempt to divert lava away from critical infrastructure

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2023 at 5:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Iceland is deploying one of the largest bulldozers around – the $1.5M, 104-ton Caterpillar D11, in an attempt to disrupt potential lava flows by excavating three-mile-long trenches. This operation, underway amid fears of an eruption from the Fagradalsfjall volcano, is a precautionary measure to minimize the potential strain on infrastructure. Fagradalsfjall is located in the south west of the country, near the capital of Reykjavík.

The defensive trenches will be located near the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, which provides hot water to a heating system servicing approximately 20,000 residents on the Reykjanes Peninsula and another 25,000 in neighboring communities.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In addition, Grindavik, a town adjacent to the volcano, continues to experience severe subsidence as magma amasses a few hundred meters beneath the surface. This has resulted in substantial infrastructural damage, including ruptured roads and buildings. A substantial defensive wall is currently under construction to safeguard the Svartsengi power plant from potential lava flows.

TRENDING: High-school scores plunge, many seniors meet no college-readiness benchmark

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice at 96
Biden using 'wartime emergency powers' to force production of ... heat pumps
Red-state governor's plans to expand Navy will face major challenges
Court to blue state: Leave Sisters of Life alone
Iceland deploys MASSIVE bulldozer to dig magma trenches in preparation for volcanic eruption
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×