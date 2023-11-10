IDF captures Hamas stronghold after 10-hour firefight, discovers tunnels near kindergarten

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Israeli forces captured a Hamas stronghold following a 10-hour firefight as troops uncovered the terror group’s tunnel shafts, one of which Israeli officials say was located near a kindergarten.

Troops from the 933rd Nahal Infantry Brigade, one of the five infantry brigades of the IDF, completed the takeover of Outpost 17 in northern Gaza, which Hamas previously ran. The troops battled Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad above and below ground, killing dozens of terrorists.

According to a Thursday IDF statement, Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib, the head of Hamas’ Anti Tank Missile Unit in the Central Camps Brigade, died during the attack from an IDF fighter jet. The attack was carried out as a result of intelligence gathered by the Israel Securities Authority and the IDF.

