Illegal Venezuelan migrants continue to pour into U.S.

Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Venezuelan migrants are continuing to illegally cross U.S. borders in droves despite the Biden administration beginning deportation flights to Venezuela, according to internal Border Patrol data obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Border Patrol recorded 33,247 nationwide encounters of illegal migrants from Venezuela between Oct. 1, 2023 and Nov. 2, according to the internal data. The number is higher than the encounters of Venezuelans every single month of the last four fiscal years, except for September 2023 and September 2022, according to federal data.

TRENDING: Why Arab nations won't take Gaza refugees

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Biden administration announced Oct. 5 the beginning of deportation flights of illegal migrants back to Venezuela. The flights occur “several times” each week, Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said in a tweet Thursday.

“Our federal government is sending out messages through their proxies to come to America and that you’re gonna be free, and they’re all coming through,” J.J. Carrell, who served as deputy patrol agent in charge for U.S. Border Patrol, told the DCNF of the deportation flights.

Does Biden have any intention of controlling the southern border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (10 Votes)

There were 54,890 encounters in September 2023 and 33,754 in September 2022 nationwide, according to federal data.

In addition to the deportation flights, Venezuelans are given the option to come legally via humanitarian parole where they can fly to the U.S. and enter if they have a sponsor. Venezuelans are also permitted to use the CBP One phone application to enter the U.S. via land ports of entry along the southern border.

Some Venezuelans that are already in the U.S. are also afforded the opportunity to stay on a temporary basis. The Biden administration is giving immigrants from Venezuela who arrived in the U.S. before July 31 have temporary protections to remain in the country without fear of removal.

Nationwide encounters of illegal migrants surpassed 2 million in fiscal year 2023 and 2022, according to federal data.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!