Incredible twist for boy 'disrespecting both blacks and Native Americans'

Accusations by an online writer, Carron J. Phillips of Deadspin, that a young Kansas City Chiefs fan was disrespecting both blacks and Native Americans during a game have backfired.

The evidence now shows that the child, Holden Armenta, was wearing black face paint on one-half of his face because the team's colors and black and red, and he had the other half of his face red.

And further, he was wearing a traditional Native America headdress – because he's "actually a Native American," according to a report from Modernity.

Social media commenters essentially told the story:

Why is @Deadspin @carronJphillips trying to ruin this little kid’s life? They’re accusing him of blackface but conveniently left out his full face which was painted for the game https://t.co/kFfgAL4aDH pic.twitter.com/750u5sfETE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2023

Libs of TikTok first pointed out Phillips' attack on the child, with an image showing only part of his face, with "Why is @Deadspin @carronJphillips trying to ruin this little kid's life? They're accusing him of blackface but conveniently left out his full face which was painted for the game.

You just can’t make this up… the kid that @Deadspin and @carronJphillips tried to smear for his costume and “black face” is actually Native American. He should sue them into oblivion. https://t.co/XAyenORfQ6 pic.twitter.com/NAmzS2ykK4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 29, 2023

The "Libs" account then pointed out, "You just can't make this up … the kid that @Deadspin and @carronJphillips tried to smear for his costume and 'black face' is actually Native American."

"He should sue them into oblivion."

The Real Kansas City Chiefs Fans had explained Armenta belongs to the Chumash Tribe, and his father is on the Chumash Tribe board in Santa Ynez.

🚨JUST IN: Chiefs Fans Are Planning To All Wear Black and Red Face Paint To The Next Game in A MASSIVE Show of Support For This Boy Who The Media Called Racist ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/85kNdBgeGE — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 29, 2023

Later commenter Matt Wallace noted that Chiefs fans "are planning to all wear black and red face paint to the next game in a MASSIVE show of support for this bow who the media called racist."

As Modernity's report said, "Whoops!"

It explained Phillips wrote for Deadspin "complaining about how the NFL needs to 'speak out' against the boy, who looked to be about 9 or 10-years-old."

Phillips had created the issue with comments like, "It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate black people and the Native Americans at the same time."

