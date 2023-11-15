'An incredibly poor decision': Biden hammered over AI in war machines

Experts are warning that Joe Biden's newest "deal" with China isn't in America's best interests.

The Biden clan long has been known to be working with Chinese organizations, sometimes those linked to the Chinese Communist Party. When Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter Biden traveled with him to China on Air Force Two and came away with a lucrative financial agreement.

Since Congress started investigating the Bidens' apparent influence peddling operations, multiple reports have been confirmed of those dealings – and payments from Chinese interests to the Bidens.

Now Joe Biden, as president, is meeting with Chinese officials and has proposed an agreement over the use of artificial intelligence in war machines.

Not good, several experts have warned.

According to a report in Fox News, Christopher Alexander, chief analytics officer of Pioneer Development Group, said the move would cancel the strategic advantage America currently holds over China.

"This is an incredibly poor decision," Alexander told Fox News Digital. "To begin with, China lags behind the U.S. in AI capabilities; so the Biden administration just ceded a strategic advantage. Additionally, AI helps reduce stress to improve decision-making, which is crucial in preventing a poor decision to release nuclear weapons."

AI tech is advancing quickly and both the U.S. and China are working to integrate its best results into the military.

"But both countries have also seemingly realized the danger in allowing AI's unfettered use, with the two sides both being party to an agreement earlier this year that endorsed the responsible use of AI in the military," the report said.

However, Samuel Mangold-Lenett, staff editor at The Federalist, openly suggested that China would not honor any agreement it makes.

"It is foolish to believe China will honor any agreement limiting the use of AI in nuclear weapons. Look at the Paris Climate Agreement: despite agreeing to reduce carbon emissions, China continued to be one of the world's worst polluters. It similarly has no regard for human rights or intellectual property," Mangold-Lenett told Fox News Digital.

Fox reported Biden is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday, and the agreement was expected.

Fox noted, "The deal comes as the two countries have frequently found themselves at odds, with tensions continuing to flare over issues that include China's spying activities in the U.S. and its continued military buildup in the South China Sea."

Phil Siegel, of the Center for Advanced Preparedness and Threat Response Simulation, told Fox such a deal likely is needed, but other powers, like Russia, also should be involved.

A report from the Business Insider trumpeted its own warning: "China's plan to seize on global chaos and supplant the U.S. may be working."

It noted the negotiations concern "military communications that were cut after February's spy balloon incident."

The report explained that Beijing already has formed "close ties" with Russia and Iran, both considered foes of America.

"Three anti-American and anti-democratic powers are now working together to confront, attack, and undermine American and Allied interests in multiple parts of the world," Jonathan Ward, CEO of the Atlas Group, told Insider.

"The wars in Europe and the Middle East now signify that two of the three authoritarian states in this axis are at war or in a state of proxy war, and both of those states – Russia and Iran – are backed by China," said Ward.

