'When her IQ gets to 75, she should sell': Senator delivers brutal assessment of Kamala

'The American people may be poorer under President Biden, but they're not stupid'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2023 at 9:14am
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Texas Democratic legislators, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana ripped Vice President Kamala Harris Monday, saying the American people have decided she is “not capable.”

Kennedy cited the state of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, inflation, crime and conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza while delivering the harsh assessment on the performance of Harris and President Joe Biden. Over 2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection.

WATCH:

“Since President Biden and Vice President Harris have been in office about 8.4 million people have come into our country illegally. That’s four Nebraskas,” Kennedy said. “We don’t have the slightest idea who they are. Why is that? Because this administration believes in open borders. Why is that? Because this administration has embraced the neo-socialist woke- wing, loon- wing of the Democratic Party.”

President Joe Biden appointed Harris as “border czar” in March 2021, saying she was supposed to get to the “root causes” of why illegal immigrants sought to enter the United States. Harris met with the presidents of Guatemala and Honduras and made only one visit to the border.

Is Kamala Harris among the least intelligent people ever to hold a national publlic office?

“The American people may be poorer under President Biden, but they’re not stupid,” Kennedy said. “They see an open border, they experience inflation, they see the rampant crime. The American people look around and see the world on fire, the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, the embers smoldering in China and they have concluded that fair or unfair, Martha, I’m not saying this is accurate but I can read a poll and the American people have concluded that President Biden is old and he needs soup and an early bedtime and they have concluded that Vice President Harris is not capable, that when her IQ gets to 75, she should sell.”

Biden and Harris trailed former President Donald Trump in polls from Quinnipiac and NBC released since Nov. 14 for the first time as some Democrats expressed alarm about his campaign to win reelection in 2024.

“I’m not saying that is fair or accurate,” Kennedy added. “It’s a conclusion today that the American people have reached.”

Harris didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

