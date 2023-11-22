Israel approves hostages-for-ceasefire deal with Hamas

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) -- The Israeli Cabinet approved a deal in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, according to reports in multiple media outlets. The deal reportedly calls for Hamas terrorists to release 50 of the estimated 240 hostages it holds in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a multi-day ceasefire.

The first batch of hostages is expected to be released as early as Thursday, with Hamas reportedly having agreed to release 12 to 13 hostages each day of the four-day truce.

“The government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages. Tonight, the government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages—women and children—will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held,” the Israeli government said, in an English statement that JNS received a little before 4 a.m. on Wednesday Israeli time.

