Jesus gives you a name, not a number

"Aadhaar" is a 12-digit unique identification number that includes an individual's biometric information, such as fingerprint, retina and iris scans. Launched in 2009 and managed today by the Indian government's Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), it is the world's largest biometric ID system, involving more than 1.3 billion citizens and residents of that nation.

According to the UIDAI, the purpose of the Aadhaar number is to help link residents to banking, mobile phone, education, medical care and insurance, pension, welfare, and other government and non-government services. While the Supreme Court of India ruled in 2018 that Aadhaar was not mandatory to open a bank account, be admitted to school, or acquire a mobile phone number, the central government has engaged in efforts to push its citizens to connect this number to a wide range of services essential to participating in society.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed his enthusiasm for this biometric ID system. It is imperative to him that people, wherever they are in the world, be able to prove their identity; otherwise, they would remain invisible to the eyes of government and be ignored. He said that the benefits of Aadhaar were very high and that his foundation has been funding the World Bank to develop this system in other countries.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Former chief economist of the World Bank Paul Romer described this system as the most sophisticated he had ever seen, the basis for all kinds of connections, such as financial transactions, and that it would be good for the world to adopt a standardized form of this system so that it can be used to identify people wherever they are globally.

TRENDING: 'Dangerous as hell': This 1 Biden policy is INVITING Hamas-type terror in U.S.

As partners with Bill Gates and the World Bank, the World Economic Forum (WEF) also seeks to establish a global digital ID system. In its Insight Report of September 2018, entitled "Identity in a Digital World: A New Chapter in the Social Contract," the WEF expressed the goal of developing a worldwide centralized biometric digital ID system that would be tied to an individual's ability to communicate, access health services, carry out financial transactions, procure food, travel and use energy, particularly in so-called "smart cities," also known as "15-minute cities."

Devastating wildfires, many of them due to deliberate infrastructure and forest mismanagement or arson, have been occurring in many parts of the world, such as Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories of Canada, the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, and Tenerife in the Canary Islands of Spain. This is in addition to widespread attacks on food production hubs and manufacturers of inexpensive, functional and reliable energy.

These things are being used by globalist elites collaborating with organizations like the WEF, United Nations and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to promote the "man-made climate change" narrative, implement policies of enforced austerity on us and call for concentrating people into "smart cities" to supposedly save the earth.

In such cities, residents would eventually be issued a digital biometric ID with a unique number tied to a central bank digital currency (CBDC), where all financial transactions and other aspects of life would be monitored and controlled.

If a person or organization runs afoul of the global elite's propaganda of the day, that individual or organization may have their ability to conduct financial transactions disrupted or canceled. Examples include British broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage, whose bank accounts were terminated by National Westminster Bank (NatWest) for his political views and affiliations, and Christian charity Indigenous Advance Ministries, which was debanked by Bank of America for its support of traditional families and young orphans in Uganda, a country that rejects the promotion of the LGBTQ+ religion.

The all-encompassing information on an individual provided to those who manage the biometric ID system grants them the ability to control what is seen and heard, mold thinking and determine how one should live. Data is used as a chain of servitude to the power of the global elite.

More than 1,900 years ago, the apostle John wrote of a global government that would be led by a satanically empowered beastly man and system that would enslave the people of the world with a mandated number in order to participate in society (Revelation 13:16-18).

While biometric ID systems like Aadhaar and CBDCs do not fulfill this biblical passage at this time, it is not difficult to see them and other components of surveillance and control as setting the stage for this to happen.

In Revelation 1:11, John was instructed by Jesus Christ to write seven letters to seven churches located in Asia Minor, present-day Turkey. In the letter to the church at Pergamum, Jesus commended the Christians there for not denying His name and remaining faithful to Him in spite of suffering severe persecution in this stronghold of satanic power. He called on them to cease tolerating false teachers among them. Jesus concluded the letter with this promise:

"To him who overcomes, to him I will give some of the hidden manna, and I will give him a white stone, and a new name written on the stone which no one knows but he who receives it." (Revelation 2:17)

Contrary to global elitists who seek to take everything away from us under one pretext or another, God gives freely and abundantly His perfect provision through the Bread of Life, Jesus Christ (John 6:35).

In opposition to the efforts of global elites to censor and blackball those who do not follow their narratives of the day, Jesus gives a white stone of forgiveness, love and acceptance with God.

In contrast to globalists who want to give people a number to control, enslave and eventually destroy them, Jesus gives all who trust in Him a new name, signifying an intimate relationship with God, freedom and assurance of eternal life.

Jesus loves you, not in general, but in particular. He gives you a name, not a number. Trust in Him today!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!