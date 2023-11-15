A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jew-hating bus drivers leave 900 Jews stranded on D.C. tarmac for hours

Refuse to take them to March for Israel at National Mall

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2023 at 2:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash)

(Photo by Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundith

On Tuesday hundreds of thousands of American Jews and their supporters held a rally for Israel in Washington DC.

The protest was attended by both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

900 attendees from the Detroit area were left stranded at Dulles after bus drivers refused to transport them to the rally.

TRENDING: U.S. strikes Iran-backed targets in Syria

The Biden administration skipped the march and rally.

Should these bus drivers be fired?

At the same time every single Senate Democrat voted to stop aid to Israel.

Unlike the pro-Palestinian crowd, the crowd sang the National Anthem at their rally yesterday.

A vile leftist chanted Heil Hitler at the crowd.

Newsweek reported:

Hundreds of people were left stranded on the tarmac in Washington, D.C., after bus drivers refused to take them to the March for Israel on Tuesday, according to a rabbi.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The March for Israel brought over 100,000 people to the nation’s capital in a show of solidarity for Israel and to call attention to the hostages that are still being held by Hamas. While the event was peaceful and garnered support from legislators of both major political parties, several rabbis said getting to the rally was a harrowing journey after their buses never showed up.

David Kurzman, senior director of community affairs at the Jewish Federation of Detroit, told reporters on a call that it was a “historic day” for the Jewish community that was marred by the experience with the bus drivers.

Kurzman wouldn’t say which bus company was involved or who was responsible for coordinating the transportation. But he said he was informed people called in sick when they became aware of the assignment.

“In the way that this action prevented community members, proud Jewish Americans, from exercising their freedom to speak, protest, assemble, gather today at the nation’s capital, that to me was a malicious act,” Kurzman said.

Kurzman stopped short of calling it an “act of antisemitism,” but said it was an act targeting the Jewish community

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Ridiculous, uneducated': Gay pro-Israel protesters rip LGBT activists who support Palestine
Jew-hating bus drivers leave 900 Jews stranded on D.C. tarmac for hours
'Tangible and overwhelming' bias: Trump demands mistrial in civil-fraud case
Top U.S. bank begins massive layoffs
Newsguard: 'Surrogate' the feds pay to 'judge truth' on web
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×