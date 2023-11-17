A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryISRAEL AT WAR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Why Jews around the world fear another Holocaust

Armstrong Williams is shocked so many people 'refuse to see the truth'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:42pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY SIGNAL) -- I have been following the news from Israel very closely since first learning of the horrifying attacks of Oct. 7. As someone who has traveled to the Holy Land on nearly two dozen occasions and seen the country from north to south, I was affected. But nothing has prepared me for what has come after the fateful day of that horrifying pogrom committed by Hamas terrorists who run the Gaza Strip.

As a broadcast owner and journalist reporting the news for decades, I cannot recall hearing about such a brutal and bloody terrorist savagery like the one that took place earlier this month. It is hard to actually wrap your head around it.

The ruthless and despicable murder of 1,400 innocent people in the most violent manner. Children burned alive; families killed in their beds; dancing young people at a festival celebrating peace gunned down with rifle fire.

We saw the videos and they provided a small window into the horror, but they could clearly never capture what it must have felt like to Israelis to be on the receiving end of such hate-fueled, murderous violence.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Why Jews around the world fear another Holocaust
Hunter Biden kept afloat with millions from father's Democratic donors after foreign money dried up
100 years ago: End of German hyperinflation
First-time fathers experience shift to 'dad brain' when they meet their child
Dr. AI will see you now: Company launches 'CarePod' medical stations
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×