As Joe Biden promised tax fairness, his son rushed to erase his delinquent taxes

Internal IRS memos chronicle effort during 2020 campaign

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:43pm
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. (@bradfordcohen / Twitter)

(JUST THE NEWS) – As Joe Biden marched toward the presidency in 2020 with a promise to force the wealthy to pay their “fair share” of taxes, his son Hunter was scrambling behind closed doors to clean up a trail of his own delinquent taxes before they became an election scandal, according to once-secret IRS memos made public recently by Congress.

IRS agents would soon discover that the future first son was continuing to allegedly misrepresent his income and deductions to the very accountant he had hired to help, the memos show.

The documents reviewed by Just the News show that Jeffrey Gelfound, an Edward White & Company tax accountant hired by Hunter Biden, was a cooperating witness in the IRS criminal probe of the first son and is likely to be a key witness if the younger Biden is charged with tax crimes by Special Counsel David Weiss.

Read the full story ›

