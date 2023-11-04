Judge dismisses Satanic Temple's demand to overturn pro-life law

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

Last year, the Satanic Temple filed lawsuits against both Indiana and Idaho, attempting to have the states’ pro-life laws overturned by claiming they violate the organization’s “religious right” to abortion. In Indiana, a judge has now dismissed that lawsuit.

Indiana law protects most preborn children from abortion with exceptions for the life or health of the mother, rape or incest, and when the child is expected to die during pregnancy or at birth. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled that the Satanic Temple has no standing to challenge the law, but did not weigh in on the notion of religious freedom. “(The Satanic Temple) operates no ‘licensed… abortion clinic in Indiana,’ employs no ‘physicians who are licensed to practice medicine in Indiana’ and provides no ‘in-person services to patients’ in Indiana,” she said in her ruling, adding that it likewise “‘does not presently intend’ to seek a license for an abortion clinic in Indiana.”

TRENDING: Antisemitism is enshrined in Muslim doctrine

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Magnus-Stinson also pointed out that the Satanic Temple did not demonstrate that any of its members were harmed by Indiana’s law. “The Satanic Temple had an opportunity to submit evidence,” but it “failed on all fronts,” she said.

Other attempts by the Satanic Temple have repeatedly failed to overturn pro-life laws, including earlier this summer, when a Texas lawsuit filed by the pro-abortion group was dismissed for similar reasons. Texas Judge Charles Eskridge called the lawsuit’s claims “spare and unusually cryptic,” and criticized the Satanic Temple for not explaining its “religious statutes” or the “ritual” that requires abortion.

“Instead, their broad and conclusory allegations are devoid of actual facts, at most offering ‘labels and conclusions, and a formulaic recitation of the elements of a cause of action,’” he wrote in his ruling, adding, “Given the detail of the prior complaints and these substantial changes in the law, the deficiencies in the operative complaint are no doubt intentional.”

Do satanists have a "religious right" to abortion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

In a statement, Attorney General Todd Rokita celebrated the ruling. “This lawsuit was ridiculous on its face, but this court decision is important because it sustains a pro-life law that is constitutionally and legally sound,” he said. “We Hoosiers continue to build a solid culture of life whether satanic cultists like it or not.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!