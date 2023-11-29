Judge orders Seth Rich murder secrets to be made available

The details about the death of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee worker shot and killed as he walked to his Washington, D.C., home in 2016, remain clouded in mystery.

Police claimed it was a robbery gone bad but his wallet was untouched, and he was shot in the back.

WND columnist Jack Cashill has documented that it just may have been Rich who downloaded DNC details to give to muckracker Julian Assange to post at WikiLeaks on the internet at the time.

Investigator Ty Clevenger also had revealed that the FBI has Rich's personal and work computers, and officials at the investigation team have asked for permission to release those details – over 66 years.

But that apparently is about to change.



The Gateway Pundit reports a federal judge has ruled the FBI must turn over evidence regarding Rich's murder.

The report noted that the FBI has been "attempting to bury the information on Seth Rich for 66 years."

But now Judge Amos L. Mazzant ruled the FBI must have a plan to hand over Rich’s personal laptop, work laptop, a DVD, and thumb drive within 14 days.

OH SNAP! A judge has ordered the FBI to turn over Seth Rich's personal laptop and other information within 14 days Seth Rich is the guy that was murdered because he most likely had incriminating information on many Democrats pic.twitter.com/wlhWiIIfQA — George (@BehizyTweets) November 29, 2023

The documents show Mazzant ruled, "A timeline for the disclosure of information on Seth Rich’s personal laptop, Seth Rich’s work laptop, the DVD and tape drive within 14 days following the issuance of this Memorandum of Opinion and Order."

The report explained, "Attorney Ty Clevenger is the bulldog attorney who has been after the DOJ and FBI for years to get to the bottom of who supplied the DNC and [former DNC chair John] Podesta’s emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election."

It continued, "This was always the key to the Russia collusion nightmare. If Russia didn’t supply emails to WikiLeaks (the FBI has never asked WikiLeaks who supplied the emails by the way) then the Russia collusion story was built on a lie.

"After years of denying they had anything related to Seth Rich, the FBI and DOJ were caught lying over and over again. In September, a judge finally demanded the FBI and DOJ provide all they had in regard to Seth Rich and the FBI responded requesting another 66 years before releasing the information."

Social media explained, "Seth Rich is the guy that was murdered because he most likely had incriminating information on many Democrats."

The FBI's demand for 66 years to provide information about Rich's mysterious demise came just a year ago.

He was found with evidence of a struggle, his hands, knees and face bruised, with two shots in the back. His wallet and other valuables were untouched.

Two weeks later, WikiLeaks began releasing DNC emails damaging to Hillary Clinton, and Assange mentioned Rich on Dutch TV: "Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks. There's a 27-year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington," he said.

Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, openly wondered why "does FBI want Seth Rich records sealed for 66 years?"

"Since his shooting occurred soon after then-DNC chair John Podesta’s emails — quite damaging to the DNC and Hillary — were leaked to WikiLeaks, there was speculation that Rich, reportedly a Bernie Sanders supporter, might’ve been the real source of those leaks. Gee, it might not have been a Russian hack at all; we certainly have never seen proof that it was. Didn’t matter; the 'Russian DNC hack' narrative was the wellspring for the whole Russia Hoax. Take away the 'Russian hack,' and it all falls apart," he wrote.

Clevenger, representing client Brian Huddleston, was first told by the FBI it had no records. Then the FBI admitted it had thousands of documents.

WND had reported earlier that among the heavily redacted documents the FBI did release was a cryptic "pay for his death" reference.

At the time, One America News reported the FBI's release of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act request "appear to show that an undisclosed entity either wanted to pay or actually paid a lot of money to get Seth Rich killed."

An FBI document dated Nov. 7, 2017, states: "Given [redacted] it is conceivable that an individual or group would want to pay for his death."

